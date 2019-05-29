Identities of South Koreans Killed in Boat Accident Not Yet Known

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's Foreign Ministry says that the seven South Koreans known to have lost their lives in a boat accident in Budapest on Wednesday have not yet been identified.A ministry official told reporters on Thursday that an employee at the South Korean Embassy in Budapest was dispatched to the hospital where the bodies are being held but that their identities are not yet known.Seven South Koreans are confirmed to be dead while 19 remain missing following the sinking of a sightseeing ship with 33 South Korean passengers and two Hungarian crew members aboard.The official said that the accident took place at 9:05 p.m. Wednesday local time, and that the embassy in Budapest became aware of the incident within ten minutes.The official added that a government-level response team, including officials from the Foreign Ministry and the National Fire Agency, will depart for Hungary in the afternoon to assist local response efforts.South Korea also requested that Hungary provide all available resources for the rescue, according to the official.