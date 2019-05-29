Huawei Launches 5G Open Lab in Seoul Amid US Pressure Campaign

Photo : YONHAP News

China's Huawei has launched a research and development space for next-generation 5G wireless technology in South Korea.The world's top producer of telecommunications equipment said on Thursday that it plans to invest five million dollars into the space, called Open Lab, in Seoul's central Jung district.Based on the motto "In Korea and for Korea," Huawei's local office says Open Lab will allow South Korean companies to test new platforms and build a 5G ecosystem in cooperation with the country's small to medium-sized IT enterprises.Amid Washington's recent prohibition of American tech and telecom firms from doing business with Huawei -- and its lobbying of allies to do the same -- the Chinese firm’s Open Lab introduction event was low key and no media invites were dispatched.Neither executives from South Korea's three major telecommunication service providers nor any public officials attended Thursday's event.The names of South Korean individuals and entities that did attend the event were not disclosed.