S. Korea's Defense Chiefs to Host US Counterpart for Bilateral Talks in Seoul

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean and U.S. defense chiefs will sit down for talks in Seoul next Monday.The Defense Ministry announced on Thursday that Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo and Acting U.S. Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan will hold extensive talks on pending issues concerning the South Korea-U.S. alliance, including joint military exercises and the transfer of wartime operational control.They will also assess the security situation on the Korean Peninsula, including military developments in North Korea following the country’s launch of short-range projectiles on May fourth and short-range missiles on May ninth.Jeong and Shanahan are likely to share analysis produced by their countries’ intelligence on these launches at the Monday meeting, which comes on the heels of scheduled multilateral discussions in Singapore at the Shangri-La Dialogue this weekend.