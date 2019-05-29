Moon Instructs Swift Search and Rescue Operations for Sunken Boat

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has instructed the government to mobilize all diplomatic channels to swiftly find and rescue missing passengers who were aboard a capsized boat carrying over 30 South Koreans in Hungary.Expressing words of consolation for the victims and families at an emergency meeting of related ministries on Thursday, the president directed officials to do all they can to cope with the accident and to support the victims.[Sound bite: President Moon Jae-in (Korean)]"I would first like to pay deep condolences to the victims and their families of the unfortunate accident. Hungarian authorities have deployed a marine salvage team to conduct rescue operations, but are said to be facing difficulties as it is nighttime and the weather is bad."He said the government should consult with neighboring countries to deploy additional rescue personnel and equipment as necessary.[Sound bite: President Moon Jae-in (Korean)]"Please mobilize all possible measures so that emergency rescue teams from [the Korean] Navy, National Fire Agency and the Coast Guard may arrive at the site [of the accident] as soon as possible. Please be careful to prevent safety accidents during rescue operations.""I hope that task forces on the ground will pay extra attention to taking care of the health of survivors."He added that the government should inform families of victims and missing people of rescue operations as soon as possible and take measures so that they may visit the site of the accident.The president said South Korea will thoroughly determine the cause of the accident in cooperation with Hungary.