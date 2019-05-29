Foreign Ministry to Expel Diplomat who Leaked Moon-Trump Phone Conversation

Photo : YONHAP News

The Foreign Ministry has decided to expel a diplomat who leaked the content of a phone conversation between President Moon Jae-in and U.S. President Donald Trump.The ministry convened a disciplinary panel on Thursday to review the proper response to the diplomat's leak to an opposition party lawmaker earlier this month.Phone conversations between heads-of-state are considered classified information in Korea.Expulsion is the most severe disciplinary measure that can be meted out against a government official in Korea. Expelled public servants may not be rehired by the state for five years and their retirement pay is cut in half.On Wednesday, Moon apologized to the public for failing to prevent the leak and slammed the Liberty Korea Party's response to the incident.