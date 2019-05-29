Search and Rescue Operation Extends Downstream from Central Budapest

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: With strong currents and rising water levels on the Danube River, local emergency workers have extended their search for missing passengers from an capsized tour boat downstream from central Budapest, the initial site of the accident.Choi You Sun reports.Report: The tour boat that sank in the Danube River reportedly capsized near the riverside Hungarian Parliament Building in the city's center after being hit by another large tourist vessel.[Sound bite: Gabor Csato - official from the Hungarian National Ambulance Service (Hungarian)]"We've found some people with serious injuries in a critical condition, there were some, who got lightly injured, and some needed to be resuscitated."Hungarian ambulance service officials said they found some people in critical condition.The capsized boat was located early Thursday near the Margit Bridge, not far from the parliament building, while some of the bodies were recovered near bridge posts.[Sound bite: Gabor Csato - official from the Hungarian National Ambulance Service (Hungarian)]"... the rescue operations are ongoing. Together with other task forces of police and firefighters, we're looking for the injured, we can give detailed information later. We're at the spot with 17 rescue teams, we are looking for passengers on water and ashore."They said the rescue operations are ongoing with police and firefighters. Amid the strong currents and rising water levels due to heavy rain, local media reported that one of the survivors was found near the Petofi Bridge, which is about three kilometers south of parliament.With chances of finding additional survivors near the site of the accident diminishing every passing hour, local emergency personnel mounted searches along a stretch of the river downstream from Budapest, while boat traffic was halted on the entire Danube south of the city.Overnight search and rescue operations continued with boats, divers, spotlights and radar scanning along the river several kilometers downstream.A spokesperson for ship operator Panorama Deck said the company carried out annual technical maintenance of the boat, which has been in operation since 2003, with no red flags detected.The company added that the boat sank very quickly after colliding with the other vessel.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.