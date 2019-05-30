S. Korean Gov't Confirms Deaths of 7 S. Koreans in Hungary Boat Sinking

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean government has announced that seven out of eight people found dead from a tour boat sinking on the Danube River in Budapest are South Korean nationals.The Foreign Ministry said in a briefing on Thursday that the identities of the seven South Korean victims have not yet been confirmed. The eighth victim is a Hungarian national.Thirty-three out of 35 passengers on the ill-fated ship that capsized after colliding with another vessel Wednesday were South Koreans.Seven other South Koreans were rescued, while 20 others, including 19 South Koreans and one Hungarian remain missing.The ministry said three out of seven survivors were released after receiving medical attention and another survivor is expected to be discharged soon.Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha is scheduled to depart for Budapest later on Thursday to oversee the on-site response operation for the South Koreans affected by the accident.