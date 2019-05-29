S. Korean Deep-Sea Divers Set to Join Search and Rescue at Budapest

Photo : YONHAP News

A South Korean swift response team will soon join search and rescue efforts Budapest following a deadly ship sinking.A Foreign Ministry official in Seoul said that a team of six Foreign Ministry officials and 12 from the National Fire Agency will fly to Budapest.In addition, nine South Korean deep-sea divers will leave for the scene later on Thursday Korea time.A sightseeing ship, which carried 33 South Korean passengers and two Hungarian crew members, sank in the downtown Budapest portion of the Danube River late Wednesday local time after colliding with another ship.The boat ride was part of a group tour program organized by Very Good Tour, a Seoul-based tour agency.