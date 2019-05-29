Economy KOSPI Closes Thursday Up 0.77%

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) gained 15-point-48 points, or point-77 percent, on Thursday. It ended the day at two-thousand-38-point-80.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ fell, losing two-point-14 points, or point-31 percent, to close at 689-point-33.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency strengthened five-point-one won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-188-point-eight won.