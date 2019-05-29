DP, Gov't Consider Easing Entry Barriers to Internet-Only Banking

Photo : KBS News

The ruling Democratic Party(DP) and the government are considering reducing entry barriers to the Internet-only banking industry, including easing shareholder requirements.The DP on Thursday held a closed-door meeting with the government side, including the Financial Services Commission and the Financial Supervisory Service, and discussed ways to make it easier for prospective applicants to enter the market.Representative Yoo Dong-soo, DP’s ranking member on the National Assembly’s National Policy Committee, told reporters after the meeting that legislation efforts needed to ease qualification for the largest shareholders of Internet-only banks were among the issues discussed.Under the current law, those fined or slapped with heavier punishments for violating the Fair Trade Law within the past five years are banned from becoming the largest shareholder of such banks.The law in question is also making it difficult for the two existing Internet-only banks, K-Bank and Kakao Bank, to increase capital.The lawmaker said they decided to ease regulations enough to be able to approve a third Internet-only bank within the year.The move comes days after the financial regulators rejected two bids to establish such institutions, citing lack of feasibility and poor financing, among other things.