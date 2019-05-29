WFP to Use S. Korea's $4.5 Mln Donation for Most Vulnerable N. Koreans

Photo : YONHAP News

The World Food Program(WFP) says it will direct South Korea’s planned humanitarian donation to North Korea to the country’s most vulnerable groups, including infants, pregnant women and new mothers.Lim Hyoung-joon, the head of WFP’s South Korea office, announced the plan at a policy forum hosted in Seoul on Thursday by the Korea Institute for National Unification.WFP also disclosed that it is operating eleven facilities inside North Korea, where it is producing nutrient fortified biscuits and super cereals and delivering them to the most at-risk groups in North Korea.The South Korean government is currently discussing with the WFP and UNICEF eight million U.S. dollars in humanitarian aid designed to respond to an ongoing food crisis in the North.Of this amount, four-point-five million dollars will be given to the WFP.Lim said six-point-five percent of the South Korean donation to the WFP will be spent on ancillary costs required for transportation and monitoring activities for the distribution of food aid, adding monitoring in the North is gradually becoming easier.