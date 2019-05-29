One Diplomat Fired, Another Suffers Wage Cut over Leak

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul's Foreign Ministry has fired a diplomat stationed at the South Korean embassy in Washington who leaked a phone conversation held between President Moon Jae-in and U.S. President Donald Trump.The decision was made during a disciplinary panel the ministry convened on Thursday morning.Another diplomat who relayed a copy of the conversation to the diplomat has received a three-month wage reduction.Expulsion is the most severe disciplinary measure that can be doled out to a government official in South Korea. Expelled public servants may not be rehired by the state for five years and their retirement pay is cut in half.Stiff punishment was also suggested for the second diplomat in an earlier review committee but the penalty was scaled down to a wage cut during Thursday's meeting.Another official investigated in the leak incident will be referred to a central disciplinary panel later this week.Phone conversations between heads of state are considered classified information in South Korea.