Reorganized Minimum Wage Body Holds First Meeting

Photo : KBS News

The new chief of the Minimum Wage Commission said that he believes there is a certain degree of social consensus that the pace of minimum wage hikes implemented under the current administration in the past two years was rather brisk.Chairman Park Jun-sik spoke to reporters after holding a plenary meeting of the wage commission on Thursday.When asked whether his remarks acknowledge a need to adjust the pace of wage hikes, Park simply said that what constitutes an appropriate pace has multiple interpretations depending on the interest group.On Thursday, the commission decided to convene specialized committee meetings related to wage levels and livelihood expenses early next month. Four rounds of plenary sessions will thereafter be held to decide on next year's minimum wage.The commission seeks to conclude deliberations by the legal deadline of June 27th.