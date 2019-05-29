Main Opposition Lawmaker Loses Parliamentary Seat for Taking Illegal Funds

Photo : YONHAP News

A main opposition lawmaker has lost his National Assembly seat after the Supreme Court handed him a long prison term for taking illegal political funds.The top court on Thursday upheld a lower court’s decision to hand a seven-year jail sentence and 160-million-won fine to Representative Lee Yoo-hyun of the Liberty Korea Party(LKP).Lee was convicted of receiving around one-point-18 billion won in illegal funds from 19 local politicians or businesspeople.Around half the money was given by the former head of the municipal council in Namyangju City, who sought the lawmaker's influence so he would be nominated as the party’s mayoral candidate for the city.One businessperson was also suspected of giving Lee around 120 million won in return for helping him in his bid to win deals commissioned by the Korea Rail Network Authority and the Incheon International Airport Corporation.Accordingly, the number of the Assembly seats occupied by the main opposition has dropped to 113. The ruling Democratic Party has 128 seats.