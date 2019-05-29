Google Revises Unfair Terms of Services at S. Korean Watchdog's Request

Photo : YONHAP News

Google has agreed to correct multiple clauses in its terms and conditions for its services in South Korea after the country’s antitrust watchdog took issue with the provisions’ unfairness to local users.The Fair Trade Commission on Thursday said Google Korea submitted revisions to four of the eight clauses the watchdog advised to be corrected. The company earlier corrected the other four clauses in question. The changes are said to come into force later this year.Currently, Google and its affiliate YouTube are using users’ content at their discretion and removing them without notification. The new clauses will limit such discretionary uses while requiring an immediate notification to users when such content is deleted.The changes will also require Google to notify in advance of changes in terms and conditions deemed to negatively affect South Korean users. The membership subscription process will also be separated from seeking consent on personal information collection.