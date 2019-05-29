Hungarian Gov't Plans Immediate Salvaging of Ill-Fated Boat

Photo : YONHAP News

The Hungarian government plans to immediately salvage a tour boat that capsized while carrying dozens of South Korean tourists on the Danube River.South Korea's Ambassador to Hungary Choe Kyoo-sik delivered Budapest’s plans during a Thursday videoconference of South Korean diplomatic officials presided over by Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha.Choe said the boat was to be salvaged by Thursday, adding the Hungarian authorities also promised to soon deploy helicopters to facilitate the work.The ambassador also said he asked the Hungarian government to prioritize chopper deployments and search missions while asking for cooperation with rescuers to be dispatched from South Korea.Minister Kang asked related officials to maintain emergency response systems. She also instructed them to seek cooperation with countries located along the Danube River.Kang is to leave for Hungary later in the day to orchestrate the South Korean response and discuss necessary cooperation with Hungarian authorities.Thirty-three out of 35 passengers on the ill-fated ship were South Koreans. Seven were confirmed dead while 19 others remain missing.