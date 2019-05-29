Hungarian President Expresses Condolences over Sinking of Boat Carrying S. Korean Tourists

Photo : YONHAP News

Hungarian President Janos Ader has reportedly expressed condolences to South Korea after a boat carrying dozens of South Korean tourists capsized on the Danube River in Budapest on Wednesday.According to Hungarian media outlet 24.hu, Ader delivered his messages to President Moon Jae-in, offering condolences to the South Korean public for the tragic sinking in his country.He promised the Hungarian authorities would make determined efforts to find the cause of the sinking and those responsible for it and said Hungary will do its best to find survivors. He also said the country is ready to cooperate with South Korean rescue teams.