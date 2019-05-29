Cruise Ship Investigated for Deadly Collision That Killed at Least 7 S. Koreans

Photo : YONHAP News

Police in Hungary are reportedly investigating a cruise ship suspected of colliding and capsizing a sightseeing boat filled with South Korean tourists that left 26 people dead or missing.Hungarian media outlets, including hvg.hu, said although official confirmation hasn't been made, the boat that rammed into the sightseeing boat carrying the South Koreans is believed to be a vessel called the 'Viking Sigyn'.The media outlets said after the collision, Viking Sigyn docked at a pier close to the collision site, adding police boarded the ship on Thursday morning as part of their investigation. One local media outlet said traces of a collision were clearly visible on the lower parts of the ship.