S. Korean Rescue Team to Leave for Hungary on Thurs.

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea plans to immediately dispatch an emergency response team to Hungary after a sightseeing boat carrying dozens of South Koreans sank in the Eastern European country.Foreign Ministry Spokesman Kim In-cheol said Thursday that Minister Kang Kyung-wha along with the emergency team will leave for Budapest within the day.The team consists of six ministry officials and 12 officials from antidisaster authorities, including nine professional divers. Led by Kang, they will help the search efforts under way on the Danube River.According to the South Korean government, 33 South Korean tourists and two Hungarians were on the ill-fated boat when it was capsized after being hit by a larger cruise ship on Wednesday evening, local time.Eight people, including seven South Koreans, have been confirmed dead while 19 other South Koreans were still missing as of Thursday afternoon.