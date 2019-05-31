Cruise Ship Captain Detained in Hungary Boat Sinking

Photo : YONHAP News

Hungarian police have reportedly detained the captain of a cruise ship that collided with a tour boat on the Danube River in Budapest, resulting in the death of at least seven South Koreans.According to the AFP, Hungarian police said in a statement that they detained the Ukrainian captain of the cruise ship on Wednesday night local time after questioning him. They requested an arrest warrant for the captain.Police said that the 64-year-old man, identified as Yuriy C., is suspected of endangering water transport resulting in a deadly accident of multiple deaths.The suspect's vessel, the Viking River Cruise, collided with the cruise boat “Hableany,” which means mermaid in Hungarian, on the Danube River late Wednesday local time. The Hableany capsized and sank just seconds later.On board were 33 South Koreans and two Hungarian crew members. Seven South Koreans have been confirmed dead, 19 others remain missing, while seven were rescued.The Hungarian crew members also remain missing. The Foreign Ministry on Thursday initially reported that one of the two Hungarians had been found dead, but later retracted the statement as more precise information became available.