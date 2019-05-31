Two S. Korean Victims in Hungary Boat Sinking Identified

Photo : YONHAP News

Two of the seven South Koreans who lost their lives in a boat accident in Budapest have been identified.The Foreign Ministry said on Friday that both are women in their fifties.The government will send a forensic identification team to Hungary to help identify the other victims.Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha is set to arrive in Budapest on Friday afternoon Korea time and will help coordinate and support rescue efforts.Speaking to reporters before her departure, Kang said that she will inspect the site of the sinking with her Hungarian counterpart as soon as she arrives, and closely cooperate with Hungarian authorities in search and rescue operations.Thirty-three South Koreans were on board a sightseeing boat when it was hit by a bigger cruise ship and sunk on the Danube River in Budapest on Wednesday evening. Seven Koreans have been confirmed dead, 19 others remain missing, while seven have been rescued. Two Hungarian crew members are also missing.