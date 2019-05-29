First Case of African Swine Fever Confirmed in N. Korea

Photo : KBS News

The first case of African swine fever has officially been reported in North Korea.South Korea's Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs said that North Korea reported the outbreak of the deadly animal disease to the World Organization for Animal Health(OIE) on Thursday.According to the OIE, the outbreak was confirmed at a farm in Jagang province in North Korea near the country’s border with China last Saturday.More than 20 pigs were reportedly culled after some 70 others at the farm died from the virus.ASF is a highly transmissible, deadly disease that affects pigs only. It is not transferable to humans.Government-wide meetings will convene on Friday in South Korea to discuss ways to prevent the virus from spreading to the country.