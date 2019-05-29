Menu Content

S. Korea's Industrial Output Rises in April

Write: 2019-05-31 09:03:17Update: 2019-05-31 09:56:16

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea saw increases in industrial output and investment for the second consecutive month in April.

According to Statistics Korea on Friday, the country's industrial output advanced point-seven percent in April from a month earlier.

However, retail sales, an indicator of consumption levels, decreased one-point-two percent on-month due to a strong base effect. 

Meanwhile, the coincident index, a metric that reflects current economic conditions in the business cycle, remained steady at 98-point-five last month, halting a 12-month consecutive decline.

Another oft-cited index used to predict short-term economic conditions in the business cycle also remained unchanged at 98-point-two, after falling for ten straight months.
