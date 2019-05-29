Bolton: Trump Dictates Policy on N. Korea

Photo : KBS News

U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton has articulated support for President Trump’s decision-making, days after the two appeared to contradict one another regarding the nature of recent North Korean projectile launches.Bolton said in an interview with Sky News on Thursday that he is the national security adviser, not the national security decision-maker, and obviously the president dictates the policy, and that's certainly true on North Korea as well.Bolton made the remarks when asked about the differences between him and the president regarding North Korea and Iran issues.Bolton said that the president is very determined that neither Iran nor North Korea will get deliverable nuclear weapons. He added that Trump is fully ready to negotiate with both, as evidenced by the two summit meetings with North Korean leader Kim Jong-unBolton said that Trump has held fast to the position that he wants to see all of North Korea's nuclear weapons program eliminated, and that that's obviously the position of the current administration.In Tokyo last week, Bolton told reporters that North Korea's projectile launches earlier this month were a violation of UN Security Council resolutions, but Trump said days later he views them differently.