Families of S. Korean Victims in Boat Sinking to Depart for Hungary

Photo : YONHAP News

Relatives of the South Korean tourists who were aboard a boat that sank on the Danube River in Budapest will depart for the European capital city on Friday.An official from the travel agency Very Good Tour, which organized the trip that brought most of the South Koreans to Budapest, said Friday morning that 43 family members of the tourists will fly to Hungary.Ten of them who already departed early on Friday will arrive in Budapest at around 1 p.m. Friday local time.The agency said that its employees have arrived in Hungary and held discussions with the Foreign Ministry regarding the accident.It added its employees will do all it can for the victims' families.