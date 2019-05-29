18th Shangri-La Dialogue Kicks Off in Singapore

Photo : YONHAP News

The 18th Asia Security Summit, widely known as the Shangri-La Dialogue, kicked off at the hotel from which it gets its name in Singapore on Friday.South Korea's Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo as well as acting U.S. Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan and Japanese Defense Minister Takeshi Iwaya are attending the high-profile event.During the three-day run, participants are expected to discuss the denuclearization of North Korea and other regional security issues.Jeong will hold bilateral and multilateral talks with defense chiefs on the sidelines of the forum, including a trilateral meeting with his American and Japanese counterparts.He is also scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with Chinese defense chief Wei Fenghe as well as defense heads from the European Union and NATO.The Shangri-La Dialogue is organized by the London-based think tank International Institute for Strategic Studies and seeks to build confidence and foster cooperation by facilitating contact and dialogue among the region’s most important defense and security policymakers.