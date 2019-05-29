S. Korea on Alert As N. Korea Confirms Outbreak of African Swine Fever

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: North Korea reported an outbreak of African swine fever to the World Organization for Animal Health on Thursday, leading the South Korean government to convene an emergency meeting to discuss appropriate countermeasures to keep the animal disease from entering their country.Celina Yoon has more.Report: African swine fever(ASF) has been confirmed in North Korea for the first time.According to South Korea's Agriculture Ministry on Friday, North Korea reported the outbreak of the virus to the World Organization for Animal Health on Thursday.It reported that a single farm in Jagang Province had 77 out of its 99 pigs die from the disease while the rest were culled by authorities. Jagang Province borders China to the north, where an outbreak occurred in August.Since then, cases of ASF have spread to other countries that border China, like Mongolia and Vietnam.In response to the report from North Korea, Seoul initiated preparations for a series of countermeasures to block swine fever from entering the South.The Agriculture Ministry designated ten cities and counties around the inter-Korean border as "special management zones" subject to the most stringent quarantine measures.All pigs in the designated areas will have their blood tested by June 7, and authorities will also more closely monitor wild boars which may spread the virus by traversing the inter-Korean border.There are concerns the ASF outbreak in North Korea will worsen its already dire food shortage situation brought on by a mix of state mismanagement, poor weather conditions and sanctions. The Unification Ministry said it will contact Pyongyang and offer what help it can to quarantine and eliminate the virus.Celina Yoon, KBS World Radio News.