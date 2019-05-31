No Reports of Additional Rescues in Danube River

Photo : YONHAP News

The search continues for 19 South Koreans who went missing after their tour boat sank in the Danube River on Wednesday. As of Friday morning, no additional rescues have been made.A Foreign Ministry official in Seoul said divers from Hungary’s Counter-Terrorism Center were dispatched to the scene.The official said the Hungarian National Police is leading the search operation with assistance from the Counter-Terrorism Center.Local coast guard officials have also mobilized helicopters and underwater radar.Hungarian authorities are said to have expanded the scope of the search area to 30 kilometers downstream from the site of the accident and are cooperating with Serbian authorities in areas near the lower reaches of the river.According to Hungary’s Ministry of Interior, Austria sent ten members of its special forces to Budapest to assist search efforts.