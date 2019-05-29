Economy
KOSPI Closes Friday Up 0.14%
Write: 2019-05-31 16:12:32 / Update: 2019-05-31 16:51:26
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) gained two-point-94 points, or point-14 percent, on Friday. It ended the week at two-thousand-41-point-74.
The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also rose, gaining seven-point-14 points, or one-point-04 percent, to close at 696-point-47.
On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened two-point-one won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-190-point-nine won.
Editor's Pick