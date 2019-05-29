Economy KOSPI Closes Friday Up 0.14%

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) gained two-point-94 points, or point-14 percent, on Friday. It ended the week at two-thousand-41-point-74.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also rose, gaining seven-point-14 points, or one-point-04 percent, to close at 696-point-47.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened two-point-one won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-190-point-nine won.