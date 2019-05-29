Gov't Files Charges Against Drug Maker for False Reporting of Ingredient

Photo : YONHAP News

The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety is pressing criminal charges against a local pharmaceutical firm and its CEO after it revoked a license for a gene therapy drug produced by the company.A ministry official said charges were filed Thursday evening against Kolon Life Science Incorporated for violating the Pharmaceutical Affairs Act.Earlier this week, the ministry canceled the license for Invossa, a drug to treat osteoarthritis after confirming the manufacturer falsely reported an ingredient used in the drug.Authorities said a key substance used in the joint pain treatment came from a kidney cell instead of from cartilage cell as the drug maker stated in a submitted document when it was requesting approval for the license.