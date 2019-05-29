Gov't Files Charges Against Drug Maker for False Reporting of Ingredient

The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety is pressing criminal charges against a local pharmaceutical firm and its CEO after it revoked a license for a gene therapy drug produced by the company.
A ministry official said charges were filed Thursday evening against Kolon Life Science Incorporated for violating the Pharmaceutical Affairs Act.
Earlier this week, the ministry canceled the license for Invossa, a drug to treat osteoarthritis after confirming the manufacturer falsely reported an ingredient used in the drug.
Authorities said a key substance used in the joint pain treatment came from a kidney cell instead of from cartilage cell as the drug maker stated in a submitted document when it was requesting approval for the license.