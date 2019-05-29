Haeundae, 2 Other Busan Beaches to Open This Week

Photo : YONHAP News

Three of seven beaches in the southeastern port city of Busan are set to open this week.Haeundae Beach, one of the nation’s most popular summer holiday destinations, will open on Saturday after a ceremony Friday night. For 17 days from July 26th the beach will remain open until 9 p.m. Various cultural events are scheduled to be held there, including outdoor film screenings.Songjeong Beach and Songdo Beach will also open on Saturday. Together with Haeundae Beach, they will reduce the size of beach umbrella zones to give visitors better views of the sea and easier access to the shores.Four other area beaches --- Gwangalli, Dadaepo, Ilgwang and Imnang --- are slated to open to the public on July first.