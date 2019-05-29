S. Korea Seeks Inter-Korean Cooperation to Contain African Swine Fever

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul says it will seek dialogue with Pyongyang over possible cooperation in containing an African swine fever(ASF) outbreak reported in North Korea near its Chinese border.Unification Ministry deputy spokeswoman Lee Yoo-jin announced the plan on Friday, a day after the highly contagious viral disease was confirmed in the North.Lee said the South Korean government is ready to move forward with inter-Korean cooperation to curtail the proliferation of ASF and will make concrete efforts as soon as related discussions proceed.She added those discussions will be sought through the joint liaison office in the North Korean border city of Gaeseong.She said the ministry will also coordinate with other related South Korean ministries to specify the scope of cooperation with Pyongyang on the matter.Vice Unification Minister Suh Ho is scheduled to visit the inter-Korean border areas on Saturday to review efforts to stop ASF from entering South Korea.On Thursday, the North reported the outbreak of the virus to the World Organization for Animal Health(OIE), saying at least 77 pigs had been infected.