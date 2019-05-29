Japanese Ambassador Offers Condolences over S. Koreans' Death in Hungary

Japan’s ambassador to Seoul has offered condolences over a tourist boat sinking in Hungary that has left 26 South Koreans dead or missing.Yasumasa Nagamine expressed sympathy to South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha while paying a visit to Seoul’s new First Vice Foreign Minister Cho Sei-young at the ministry in Seoul on Friday.Earlier, Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono sent a message of condolence over the accident to South Korean Ambassador to Tokyo Nam Kwan-pyo.During his meeting with Nagamine, Cho offered words of condolence and consolation over Tuesday's deadly stabbing rampage in Japan's Kawasaki Prefecture.He also asked the Japanese side to make sure that Tokyo’s recent moves to strengthen inspection of some seafood imports from South Korea will not be used as discriminatory measures against South Korean seafood products.