Pompeo: US-China Disputes Will Not Affect Coordination on N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. State Secretary Mike Pompeo says that current conflicts between Washington and Beijing over trade and Chinese tech giant Huawei will not affect their coordination on North Korean issues.According to the U.S. State Department, Pompeo made the comment Thursday in response to a question about whether their clash of opinions over sanctions on Huawei and trade disputes makes it difficult to secure China’s cooperation in regards to North Korea denuclearization efforts.In a meeting with reporters, prior to his scheduled to trip to Europe, Pompeo said the U.S. and China share overlapping interests when it comes to dialogue on the North.Acknowledging their interests do not perfectly overlap, he said everyone knows that North Korean issues are potential threats that can pose risks for China.