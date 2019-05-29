S. Korea Aims to Halve Plastics in Local Waters by 2030

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon has declared 2019 as the first year in South Korea's bid to halve the amount of plastic waste thrown into the sea by 2030.Lee made the declaration at an event to mark the 24th Day of Sea at Jangsaengpo port in Ulsan on Friday.He said indiscreet use and disposal of plastics by human beings are posing a serious threat to the sea and the earth by disrupting marine ecosystems, depleting ocean resources and compromising human health and ocean safety.He said marine litter has resulted in 370 billion dollars worth of financial damage to the country every year, adding that it's also to blame for nearly 900 ocean accidents involving ships in the past five years.