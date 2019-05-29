S. Korea Strengthens Border Area Quarantine Against African Swine Fever

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean Agriculture Minister Lee Gae-ho conducted field inspections in inter-Korean border areas in the wake of a confirmed outbreak of African swine fever(ASF) in North Korea.Lee visited hog farms and fumigation facilities in Pocheon, Gyeonggi Province on Friday and said the government is gravely concerned about the situation and will strengthen quarantine measures in the border areas.He also asked local farmers to cooperate with efforts to contain the epidemic’s spread into the South, including restricting contact between bred pigs and wild boars.The ministry has declared ten cities and counties along the inter-Korean border as special management areas subject to fortified quarantine measures.Checkpoints and quarantine facilities will also be set up along main roads near the border while every farming house in the areas will be fumigated.North Korea reported an outbreak of ASF to the World Organization for Animal Health(OIE) on Thursday.