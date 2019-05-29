Nat'l Police Agency to Dispatch Experts to Hungary to Help ID Victims

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea is sending experts to Hungary to help identify victims of the fatal boat crash in the Danube River.The National Police Agency announced on Friday the four-member team will leave for Budapest later in the day.The team will cooperate with the South Korean embassy and Interpol in Hungary.The NPA explained that victims can be identified within two to three hours by using fingerprint data from the police database.So far, two of the seven deceased South Korean victims of the river boat sinking have been identified. The two females are known to be in their 50s.The fingerprint identification of the other five victims is under way.