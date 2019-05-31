S. Korea, Hungary Discuss Cooperation After Deadly Boat Sinking on Danube

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha has asked the Hungarian government to expand the scope of its search for those missing following a deadly tourist boat sinking on the Danube River.Speaking at a joint press conference with Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto in Budapest on Friday, Kang said she asked for Hungary’s continuous cooperation for swift and efficient search efforts, including seeking help from other countries sharing the river.Kang said she also urged Hungary to swiftly salvage the ill-fated boat and prevent bodies from being swept away.Kang said Szijjarto emphasized search and rescue operations will be conducted based on international cooperation, not only between Hungary and South Korea, but also involving other adjacent countries such as Austria and Serbia.The South Korean minister explained they also agreed both sides will not lose hope to find possible survivors.Kang said the Hungarian side also promised to provide assistance to the South Korean rescue team and the families of the victims as well as strict legal dealings in regards to those responsible for the sinking.The boat sank on Wednesday after it was rammed by a larger cruise ship, leaving 26 South Korean tourists aboard dead or missing.