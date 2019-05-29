Pentagon Chief Stresses Diplomacy to Achieve Denuclearization

Photo : YONHAP News

Acting U.S. Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan has stressed his support for diplomacy to achieve the final, fully verified denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.Speaking at the Asia Security Summit, better known as the Shangri-La Dialogue, in Singapore, the acting U.S. defense chief said he has full confidence in the ability to negotiate a fully denuclearized Korean Peninsula.But he noted that North Korea remains an "extraordinary" threat and requires continued vigilance.The Pentagon chief stressed the strong U.S. commitment to the Indo-Pacific region demonstrated by the deployment of troops and assets.On the North Korea nuclear issue, he said he believes the first and foremost resolution is the enforcement of UN Security Council resolutions.Shanahan explained that on the policy side, his role is to be ready in the event diplomacy fails and in the Defense Department, his role is to enforce sanctions.He added the U.S. has "appropriate readiness" in cooperation with South Korea and Japan.