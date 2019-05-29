Hungarian Minister Vows Full Support in Rescue, Investigation

Photo : YONHAP News

Hungary's Interior Minister has promised to commit all efforts to the search for the missing South Korean victims of a deadly tourist boat sinking on the Danube River and to investigate why the accident occurred.According to Seoul's Foreign Ministry, in a letter to his South Korean counterpart, Minister Sándor Pintér made this pledge, explained developments so far and also expressed consolation for victims' families.In a response letter, Interior and Safety Minister Chin Young asked for Hungary's full cooperation in supporting the South Korean teams' rescue operation and recovering bodies and transporting them back to Korea.Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha, who is in Budapest, met with the country's Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto as well as Minister Pintér and conveyed Seoul's requests.South Korea has also dispatched a 49-member rapid response team to Hungary consisting of rescue workers, police, legal experts and intelligence officials.The government is considering sending psychotherapists as well to help comfort victims families.The tourist boat that sank on the Danube River on Wednesday night was carrying 33 South Koreans. Seven have died, seven have been rescued and 19 are still missing.The Hungarian captain and crew member who were on board are also unaccounted for.