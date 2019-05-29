Civic Committee Criticizes Panel Probe into 2009 Yongsan Disaster

Photo : YONHAP News

A civic committee dedicated to unveiling the truth behind what's called the 2009 Yongsan disaster is disappointed by the findings issued by a special Justice Ministry panel that looked into how the prosecution at the time handled the case.The Yongsan disaster was a fatal clash between police and evicted residents in a redevelopment area in Seoul's Yongsan district.The panel on Friday announced that it has determined that the prosecution investigation at the time into whether the police response was excessive during the clash was "passive and biased." It also advised the chief prosecutor to extend an apology.In response to the findings, the civic committee said it's disappointing the panel did not recommend the case is reopened.It said it's now time for the parliament and government to step in, and demanded a reinvestigation so that those responsible can be duly punished.In January 2009, riot police cracked down on a group of residents who were evicted from a Yongsan redevelopment zone and were protesting on top of a building, demanding proper compensation. A fire broke out in the process and five residents and one police officer were killed.