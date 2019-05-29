Nuke Envoys of S. Korea, US, Japan Meet in Singapore

Photo : KBS News

The chief nuclear envoys of South Korea, the U.S. and Japan held trilateral talks for the first time since meeting in March and discussed ways to resume stalled negotiations on North Korea's denuclearization.Lee Do-hoon, Seoul's special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun and Kenji Kanasugi, director-general of the Japanese Foreign Ministry's Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau, held a dinner meeting for two hours at the Shangri-La Hotel in Singapore on Friday.Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Lee said the envoys held close consultations on various issues and agreed to continue to cooperate.On whether he sees opportunities for North Korea-U.S. or inter-Korean contact before the Seoul-Washington summit in late June, Lee said that respective parties were doing their best and discussing ways for that to happen.When asked if holding another North Korea-U.S. summit was also discussed during the Friday meeting, Lee said all topics were covered.His U.S. and Japanese counterparts did not respond to reporter questions.Earlier, a Foreign Ministry official in Seoul said that through the Singapore meeting, the three sides will examine the situation since the North Korea-U.S. summit in Hanoi and try to coordinate a message for North Korea to continue a dialogue momentum.