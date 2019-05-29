S. Korea Advances to Round of 16 in U-20 World Cup

South Korea has defeated Argentina and advanced to the knockout stage in the FIFA Under-20 World Cup.In the final Group F match held in Poland Friday, Team Korea won 2 to 1 and advanced to the round of 16 for the second straight U-20 tournament.Oh Se-hun and Cho Young-wook scored a goal each.By beating tournament favorites Argentina, Korea finished second place in the group to advance to the round of sixteen.The top two teams from each of the six groups qualify for the next stage, as well as the four best third-placed teams.Team Korea will face local rival Japan in the round of sixteen on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in Poland, or 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning in Korea.