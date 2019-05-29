N. Korean Leader Reprimands Officials during Field Inspection

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean state media said Saturday that leader Kim Jong-un has inspected facilities in Jagang Province in what appears to be his first public appearance in more than three weeks since being seen during a short-range missile launch last month.Kim was shown reprimanding party and provincial officials for poor oversight in educating students.The North's Korean Central News Agency reported that while inspecting a number of factories in the province, Kim also visited what's called a Schoolchildren's Palace. This particular academic building underwent renovations in 2016 after it was built more than 50 years ago.These Schoolchildren's Palaces are found in major North Korean cities where elite students receive extracurricular classes after ordinary school hours in science and the arts.Kim reportedly expressed displeasure over the renovation and facility maintenance across the board, finding fault with the construction of the gymnasium and table tennis room.He strongly criticized how the work was done haphazardly without following standardized rules.Kim said that even though it was rebuilt just three years ago, it looks like a decade-old building with no water flowing in the shower stalls, faucets falling off and lighting not properly installed.