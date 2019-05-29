Hungarian Police Find Negligence on Part of Cruise Ship Captain

Photo : YONHAP News

An investigation by Hungarian police has found negligence on the part of the captain who was steering the large cruise ship on the Danube River that collided with a smaller tourist boat, resulting in the smaller boat's deadly sinking.Speaking to Seoul-based Yonhap News on Friday, a spokesperson for the Hungarian police said that negligence by the Ukrainian captain of the cruise ship Viking has been confirmed in a court deliberation, but did not elaborate on the details.Local media reported that a police probe has uncovered charges of carelessness against the captain.The police are also looking into whether the small tourist boat was at fault or violated the law in any way.Local regulations mandate cruise ships must have life vests on board, but passengers are not obligated to wear them.According to foreign media, the Ukrainian national is held as a suspect over reckless misconduct in waterborne traffic leading to mass casualties.Citing Hungarian police, reports say an investigation yielded evidence that raised questions of personal responsibility and the captain was questioned as a suspect and later taken into custody.