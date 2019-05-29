South Korea's Exports Fall For Six Consecutive Month

Photo : YONHAP News

Data shows that South Korea's exports fell for a six consecutive month in May.According to a report from the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, the nation's exports dropped 9.4 percent in May from a year earlier, mainly due to sluggish shipments of chips and the weak Chinese economy.The ministry said that outbound shipments amounted to 45.9 billion dollars for May, down from 50.68 billion dollars a year earlier, while imports moved down 1.9 percent to 43.64 billion dollars.The country's trade surplus came to 2.27 billion dollars in May, marking 88 straight months in which exports have exceeded imports. The surplus, however, narrowed from 5.13 billion and 4 billion dollars posted in March and April.The ministry highlighted that shipments of semiconductors, the country's main export good, falling a whopping 30 percent over the cited period.The ministry says, however, that the strong trade performance from rechargeable batteries, electric cars and organic light-emitting diode (OLED) displays made up for some of the losses.