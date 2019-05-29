Son Heung-min Becomes Second S. Korean to Start UEFA Champions League Final

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean forward Son Heing-min of the Premier League's Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday played in his first Champions League final and became the second South Korean to start the championship match.Son played the entire game against Liverpool at Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid. The 26-year-old attacker played strong, but Tottenham lost 2-0 and failed in the pursuit of its first championship title. Liverpool grabbed its sixth title.Son closed the season with 20 goals and failed to break his record for most goals of 21 scored during the 2016-2017 season.However, Son became the second South Korean to start the championship final match in the top European club tournament, after Park Ji-sung of Manchester United in 2009. Park started two Champions League finals in 2009 and 2011.