Hungarian Authorities Considering Installing Structure around Sunken Ship

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha said on Sunday that Hungarian authorities are considering installing a structure around the ill-fated tourist boat that sank on the Danube River on Wednesday to prevent a possible loss of missing people.Kang made the remarks to reporters after returning home from her trip to Budapest.The minister said that she had proposed that Hungarian authorities set up a net around the sunken ship to prevent the possible loss of missing persons, but was told that divers cannot go under water due to unfavorable conditions.She said Hungarian authorities appear to be considering installing a structure around the ship instead, adding the search operation is under way mobilizing ships and helicopters.Last Wednesday, a sightseeing boat carrying 33 Koreans and two Hungarian crew members collided with a larger cruise ship, causing it to capsize and sink into the river. At least seven people died and 21 remain missing.