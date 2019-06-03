S. Korea, Hungary to Decide on Underwater Search for Missing People

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and Hungary on Monday will decide whether to conduct an underwater search for missing passengers of a tour boat that sank on the Danube River in Budapest last Wednesday.Emergency response authorities plan to hold related discussions as river water levels are expected to recede Monday morning, creating more favorable conditions for underwater operations that have thus far been hampered by strong currents and low visibility.Hungarian authorities are reportedly considering first salvaging the sunken boat before conducting underwater search operations over safety concerns for the divers involved.However, South Korea is prioritizing underwater search and rescue procedures to ensure all missing persons are accounted for.Emergency response efforts are ongoing since a sightseeing boat carrying 33 South Koreans and two Hungarian crew members collided with a larger vessel and sank last Wednesday in the downtown Budapest portion of the Danube River.Despite expanding the search area with helicopters, ships and other resources to 50 kilometers downstream from the scene of the accident, 19 South Koreans and the Hungarian crew remain unaccounted for.Seven bodies have been recovered and seven were rescued.