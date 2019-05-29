Rival Parties Fail to Normalize Parliament in Weekend Meeting

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party(DP) and opposition parties held talks over the weekend to discuss ways to normalize parliament, but apparently failed to narrow their differences.DP floor leader Lee In-young, main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) floor leader Na Kyung-won and floor leader Oh Shin-hwan of the Bareunmirae Party met at the National Assembly for over an hour on Sunday.Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Oh said that the parties nearly reached a consensus, but negotiations fell through due to differing opinions on the text of an agreement regarding reform bills that were fast-tracked in April.The LKP reportedly wanted the agreement to include the phrase "the parties will handle the reform bills through agreement," while the ruling party insisted on the phrase "the parties will work to pass the bills through agreement."Neither Lee nor Na provided their interpretation of how the meeting unfolded, but told reporters that contact and negotiations will continue.